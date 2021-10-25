 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $225,000

Showings begin 10/23. Stylish home with tons of character in the heart of McFarland, just blocks away from beautiful Lake Waubesa. The bright open layout and formal dining room provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your spacious sunroom overlooking the private backyard with mature trees and plenty of room for gardening. Main level laundry, stunning designer finishes throughout, gorgeous views of the lake. Unparalleled location, opportunity, and value!

