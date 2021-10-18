3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $349,900

This terrific McFarland tri-level features 3 bedrooms, and 2 full baths, and insulated vinyl faux log siding to give the front a rustic, inviting feel. The first floor kitchen has lots of cabinets and a Subzero frig/freezer, next to a large dining area and spacious living room. Down in the lower level are huge family and bar rooms, all with natural lighting, a full bath, and laundry with a utility sink. Go down one more level for a large storage area, a bonus game/exercise rom, and updated mechanicals. Outside you will find a huge deck with a canvas topped gazebo, concrete patio, seamless gutters with a leaf guard system, storage shed, decorative wishing well, and no sidewalks. All ready for a quick close!