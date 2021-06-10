Showings start 6/11! Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2+ bath home on nearly 1/3 of an acre in the superb neighborhood of Panorama, McFarland with partial views of Mud lake. This home is steps away from the Marsh Woods/Lewis parks on Mud lake with an abundance of nature walking and bike paths. Loaded with updates and great features, this home has vaulted ceilings, stainless-steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. The ground level family room has a walk-out patio and is perfect for playing games, watching a movie or to cozy up to a warm fireplace in the winter. Enjoy the flowering landscape, BBQs, or star gazing at night from the beautiful deck overlooking a sprawling backyard. Bring your ideas to the partially exposed basement that is ready to be finished for extra space! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
TOWN OF BARABOO — A pickup truck overturned in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 136, killing the driver. The victim was identifie…
A pickup truck overturned in a one-vehicle crash Saturday night on Highway 136 in the town of Baraboo, killing the driver.
The 66-year-old Indiana man has not yet entered a plea to felony charges of rape, neglect of a dependent and practicing medicine without a license.
- Updated
A 32-year-old Wisconsin Dells man was arrested in Onalaska May 11 after allegedly stealing a vehicle and using its radio to brag that his grandmother will enjoy the “new ride.”
Reed Andrew has always had a love for root beer and telling the story behind it. Now his dream has become a reality with the opening of the Mu…
A Wisconsin Dells man faces more than 13 years in prison after allegedly driving into pedestrians standing on a sidewalk during the annual Aut…
A Beaver Dam area man received probation after pleading no contest to a contractor theft charge.
A Baraboo man was released on a $500 cash bond Friday after being charged with sexual assault.
A Necedah man is facing felony sexual assault charges after allegedly repeatedly touching and exposing himself to a juvenile.
A Mauston man has plead guilty for possession of methamphetamine after law enforcement responded to a New Lisbon hotel for a drug overdose.