3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $359,900

Unique updated home in the Greenridge neighborhood with deeded access to Lake Waubesa via 3 lakefront lots (owned by the neighborhood association). Enjoy views from the deck, great room, and loft with a 2 story wall of windows. The lower level and mechanicals are brand new and the whole home has been freshened up throughout. The main level features hardwoods and will be great for entertaining in the spacious kitchen with an island! Don't miss the pantry, new appliance & countertops. The kitchen is open to the living room which flows out to the deck. Huge 2 car+ garage with it's own sub-panel will be great for your workshop or lake toys, and additional shed for storage. Lower level is handicap accessible and plumbed for 2nd kitchen or wet bar (this could also make a great office space). View More