3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $365,000

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 10/30/21 | Bright and spacious three bedroom home in the Village of McFarland! Enjoy amazing meals in the recently updated kitchen featuring elevated ceilings, soft close cabinetry and gorgeous stone countertops. Outside you'll enjoy the well-crafted screened in porch off of a delightfully bright sunroom. From the porch, you can step out and enjoy the deck and spacious backyard. Welcome to McFarland!