This fabulous new home goes on the market due to the Seller's desire to be closer to work and pleasure. Check out these features: Open concept layout with mud room/laundry. Stainless appliances, Quartz countertops and large kitchen island. Owner's suite has a private bath with double sinks, large walk-in closet and tray ceiling. Walk-out basement is stubbed for bathroom. Country view off great entertainment deck, walking paths and new park a block away. Nearby dog park. Remainder of Veridian one year warranty, quality craftsmanship and energy efficient certified. No pets have occupied this home, includes whole house air cleaner. Buyer to verify all measurements.