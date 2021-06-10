Showings start 6/10. Gorgeous ranch home in desirable neighborhood within the McFarland School Dist! Open concept floorplan features LVT flooring, large living room w/ big windows, sunny dinette w/ patio access & mud room with laundry & garage access! Kitchen has center island breakfast bar, Corian countertops, SS appliances & pantry cabinet. Large owner’s suite features en suite bathroom and huge walk-in closet. 2 add’l ML bedrooms are separate from owner’s suite, plus add’l ML bath w/ tub/shower combo. Partially finished LL offers add’l living space and walks out to back yard patio. 4th bedroom & third bath are framed out and ready to be finished! Enjoy grilling out on spacious deck or relax on back patio, surrounded by professional landscaping & raised garden beds in fully-fenced yard! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $419,900
