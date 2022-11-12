Move-in Ready 01/09/23! Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this Veridian home. All Veridian homes are Quality360 certified, meaning they exceed energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. As your local homebuilder, you can expect the best local brands and trades for your home as well. We’ve partnered with Pella®, Kohler®, Moen®, Floor360, Dave Jones and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, Veridian Homes offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team.
3 Bedroom Home in Mc Farland - $439,900
