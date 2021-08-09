 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $164,900

3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $164,900

Showings Start 8/5. Come see this rare 3 bedroom opportunity in Jamestown Newbury! Move in ready, new flooring, butternut cabinetry, tile backsplash, upgraded stainless appliances, recently painted and much much more. Talk about an ideal location! The courtyard off the patio is like having a peaceful park like setting as your backyard. Storage unit and attached garage as well. Condo fee includes heat and hot water!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News