3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $2,200

Excellent Rental Opportunity in Middleton! A 3-bedroom ranch style house with level and large back yard Just steps to Lake Mendota! The house has a BRAND NEW 11x 7 large bathroom; Spacious Eat-in kitchen remodeled in 2021 with Granite counter top, Newer range/oven, microwave & dishwasher; 24x14 huge Living Room with Picture-windows Overlooking Mendota County Park and Lake Mendota. You walk to the Park and join the actives going on at the Lake Shore. Pets friendly with extra charge; One car garage, plus extra parking spaces on the driveway; Must See to enjoy this Lake Side house!

