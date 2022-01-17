3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $349,900

Super close to the sweet spot of Middleton-this home is close to Middleton's vibrant gem of a downtown and lots of parks. Loaded with natural light, the floor plan is open and the kitchen and main level bath are amazing! The large lot is fenced providing enormous gardening possibilities and features a massive deck. Lovingly remodeled so there is a long list of updates - and you just move in and enjoy: Real wood flooring throughout main level, custom cabinet updates with quartz tops, stainless appliances, new windows (12/2020), interior paint, lighting, completely remodeled bath. 2+ car garage with attached storage plus shed. Conveniently located to Lakeview Park and the Splash Pad, Lake Mendota (just down the street), and numerous restaurants and stores within walking distance.