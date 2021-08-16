3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $379,000

Showings begin August 14th. Wonderful ranch home in the Shorecrest neighborhood of Middleton. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is situated on a nice lot overlooking a small park. Complete with a large master bedroom with private bath, formal living and dining areas plus a cozy main floor family room, eat-in kitchen and a finished lower level with half bath and wet bar. Other amenities include a gas fireplace, lower level workshop, private backyard patio, nice front porch, 2 car garage and flat driveway. Middleton Schools and close to Pheasant Branch Conservancy and Lake Mendota.