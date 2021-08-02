3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $385,000

Showings begin Sunday 8/1 at 1:00pm. Located on a quiet street, you won't believe the amount of space until you step inside. Spacious living room with fireplace and built-in bookshelf, formal and casual dining, updated kitchen with brand new refrigerator, gas range and microwave. The all season sun room expands your living space. Entertain or just hang out, this room will be your favorite spot in the house! It also has access to the rear yard. The updated mst bath has a beautiful walk-in shower. Exposed lower level with wood burning stove is a cozy place to watch a movie or entertain. There's even a private office or crafting room with a sink that closes off for privacy. Plenty of storage, 2 car garage, mature landscaped fenced yard and storage shed. What more do you need!