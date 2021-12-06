3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $390,000

Bring your plans to make this expansive 2 unit condo your own! Conveniently located within Middleton School District, in a friendly, walkable neighborhood. Close proximity to the Beltline and Middleton/Westside shopping/dining. Main level hosts a family room/formal dining and a cozy gas fireplace, and leads to bright sunroom which provides access to the patio and yard. Main BR/ BA on the main floor. Spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, and an eat in dinette. Mudroom w/ washer/dryer and access to garage. LL is perfect for additional entertaining, with the large rec room and additional flex space and half BA. No shortage of storage in this home!