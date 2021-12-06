 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $390,000

3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $390,000

3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $390,000

Bring your plans to make this expansive 2 unit condo your own! Conveniently located within Middleton School District, in a friendly, walkable neighborhood. Close proximity to the Beltline and Middleton/Westside shopping/dining. Main level hosts a family room/formal dining and a cozy gas fireplace, and leads to bright sunroom which provides access to the patio and yard. Main BR/ BA on the main floor. Spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, and an eat in dinette. Mudroom w/ washer/dryer and access to garage. LL is perfect for additional entertaining, with the large rec room and additional flex space and half BA. No shortage of storage in this home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News