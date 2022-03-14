 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $399,900

Showings start 3/11. Charming ranch home nestled in desirable Middleton neighborhood! Sunny living room is open to dinette with stylish pendant lighting, plus a back living room with brick fireplace, built-ins and patio access. Updated kitchen has SS appliances, newer cabinets, pantry closet, breakfast bar & access to screened porch. Owner’s suite has 2 spacious closets & en suite bath with tub/shower combo. 2 additional bedrooms offer generous closets & natural light. Additional bath has tub/shower combo. Finished lower level provides living space & recreation area, 4th bedroom/den with closet space, a workout room, office, & unfinished storage area with laundry! Enjoy bug-free summer evenings on the spacious screened porch, or relax & grill out on the concrete patio.

