3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $400,000

Showings begin Feb 5. More photos coming soon! This is a home to make lasting memories in! Enjoy waking up to morning coffee in the bright sunny kitchen. Fall in love with your summer evenings relaxing on the large deck overlooking the spacious yard. From the solid wood doors to the beautiful open living room, you will not be disappointed. This home is full of great features: Updated bathrooms, updated appliances, new carpet & paint. The finished lower level has an office and a recreation room. Conveniently located near Orchid Heights Park and trails, Pheasant Branch Conservancy, and Lake Mendota.