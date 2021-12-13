 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $419,900

COME SEE THIS NEW HOME IN WAUNAKEE SCHOOLS! New Construction! 2200 sq ft , with finished basement, 3 bdrms, & 2 1/2 baths. The Carriage House is a new interpretation of the single-family home seen in large cities across America. The 2 car garage is tucked in the back, accessible by an alley way. Garage leads into a spacious kitchen that features: stainless steal appliances, grey granite counter tops, an Island, white cabinets, & lt grey LVT "wood" flooring on entire 1st Fl. Master Master bedroom with ensuite bath, carpeted flooring, and walk in closet. 1st Fl Laundry rm and 1/2 bath also located on the 1st floor. Lower level features: Game room, family room 2 bedrm and full bath

