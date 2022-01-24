Enjoy the cozy wood-burning fireplace this winter at this lovely one-story home on a .76 acre lot in Middleton/CP schools! Kitchen has new SS appliances including an induction stove. New Furnace in 2020 w/ Aprilaire, AC 2018 & driveway was completely torn out & redone in 2018. REAL wood floors in the living room w/ fireplace that opens to the eat-in kitchen. Main floor has 3 bedrooms & 2 baths including an en suite full bath in the large owner's suite. The lower level features a finished rec room w/ dry bar plus huge office/art studio/playroom or future 4th bedroom! The large lot has 4 different spaces to enjoy the private, wooded backyard - a bright sunroom w/ wood-burning stove (& all new glass patio doors), two wood decks and a firepit and patio professional installed in 2020!
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Portage man has been charged with trafficking of a child and soliciting a child for prostitution. His girlfriend has also been charged in ev…
A Baraboo man remains in custody after being charged with eight felony counts related to sexual assault of a child.
The names of the two people that died Wednesday afternoon after their car crossed the center line of Highway 33 near Portage were released Thu…
A Madison man allegedly smashed items in a Mauston business while trying to get free products and later told police he was an FBI agent, leadi…
- Updated
The six-man core compiled over 240 wins and 45 tournament titles during a seven-year span, forging lifelong friendships with each other in the process
No citizens attended a public hearing Monday night regarding a proposed application for Community Development Block Grant COVID Program funds.
A rural Beaver Dam man who was vaccine hesitant said his infection with COVID-19 nearly cost him his life.
A Mauston man is charged with heroin, methamphetamine and THC felonies after police allegedly found the items on the individual while he was s…
- Updated
Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, is shown on what appears to be a hidden camera posted to YouTube making incendiary comments.
A Mauston resident is under arrest for a seventh operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop in Lyndon Station.