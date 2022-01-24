3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $450,000

Enjoy the cozy wood-burning fireplace this winter at this lovely one-story home on a .76 acre lot in Middleton/CP schools! Kitchen has new SS appliances including an induction stove. New Furnace in 2020 w/ Aprilaire, AC 2018 & driveway was completely torn out & redone in 2018. REAL wood floors in the living room w/ fireplace that opens to the eat-in kitchen. Main floor has 3 bedrooms & 2 baths including an en suite full bath in the large owner's suite. The lower level features a finished rec room w/ dry bar plus huge office/art studio/playroom or future 4th bedroom! The large lot has 4 different spaces to enjoy the private, wooded backyard - a bright sunroom w/ wood-burning stove (& all new glass patio doors), two wood decks and a firepit and patio professional installed in 2020!