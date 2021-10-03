3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $450,000

Welcome to this lovely 3 BR, 2 bath home in an incredible, low turnover neighborhood at top of a quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac. It boasts a .35 acre lot & Middleton Schools. A One-of-a-kind, well loved & cared for home built by original owners. Newer Andersen windows/drs highlight beautiful views of yard & flood the house w/natural light. Enjoy breakfast in the eat-in kitchen -Watch the sun rise over deck & mature trees. Spacious lower level w/finished Family rm, Brick fireplace, Exposed windows, Unfinished area plumbed for bath/bedroom. Lrge 2 1/2 car garage w/space for cars, bikes, & tools! Many updates(> $70k) over last few yrs: Sprinkler System, Furnace, AC compressor, Roof, Main Bath, Wtr Softener & 200 amp electrical panel coming. UHP Warranty Included! Come see for yourself!