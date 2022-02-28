No Showings until the Open House on 2/27. Come see this modern Middleton home, situated in Redtail Ackers! This ranch-style home, built in 2021, features a main floor suite complete with dual vanities and a soaker tub. The spacious kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, vibrant lighting, and abundant cabinet storage. Main floor laundry with Whirlpool appliances is available right off the two-car garage for your convenience. In the home’s lower level you will find two bedrooms, a full bath, a family room, and a bonus space perfect for an office, game room, or exercise studio. Enjoy the patio and gathering areas this property has to offer, and see for yourself how you will feel at home here!
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $450,000
