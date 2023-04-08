Beautiful 2 story in Autumn Ridge Reserve on Madison’s west side w/Pope Farm Elementary & Middleton schools. Spacious & bright living offers large windows and beautiful floors throughout. Open plan kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, pantry closet, center island + sliding door access to large backyard. Upper level primary ensuite with walk-in tiled shower, tray ceiling, double vanity + walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms up and full bath. Unfinished lower level w/natrual light for possible future expansion. 2-car garage w/ EV charger. Ample comfortable living space and modern amenities in a convenient location close to shopping, restaurants + parks.