3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $519,900

Beautifully maintained 3 bed ranch in Middleton’s desirable Stonefield neighborhood. Upon entry you will be welcomed to the eat-in kitchen complete w/ ample counter space, an island, ss appliances & granite countertops which flows into the cozy living room w/ a gas fireplace. Enjoy relaxing on the screened in porch or hanging out on the new composite deck overlooking the backyard. Down the hall are all three bedrooms along w/ full bath. Primary bedroom offers a good sized WIC along w/attached ensuite bathroom. Main floor is completed by a mud/laundry room off the 2 car attached garage. The lower level is a blank canvas w/ ability to add add’l living space & another bedroom or use for plenty of storage space. Great location close to parks, schools & restaurants.