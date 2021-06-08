3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $572,000

Fabulous views of Bishops Bay golf course. Enjoy the course, pond and wildlife in this open floor plan. Updated kitchen (by Dream Kitchens) includes: Subzero frig, Wolff range, Bosch dishwasher. Granite counters. High ceilings, gas fireplace, deck, wood floors complete the first level. Primary bedroom with updated bath: double sinks, jetted tub, separate shower on upper level. Huge window provides picturesque view of course. Exposed lower level with 3rd bedroom, bath and family room. Move- in condition. Main floor (3rd bedroom) being used as office. Seller requires closing after August 30. View More