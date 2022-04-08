3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $577,000

Beautiful & Well Cared for STAND ALONE Condo 1 Block from the 500+ Acre Middleton Conservancy & Trails in the desirable Ridges of Pheasant Branch. Original Builder's Model w/High End Finishes & Extras! Main Level is Open & Inviting w/it's Hard Wood Floors, Vaulted Ceiling, Stone Fireplace, Quartz Countertops, SS Appliances, Gas Range, Heated Floors in 3 Full Bathrooms & Premium Surround Sound throughout Home! 2 Beds/2 Full baths on Main Level incl large Owner's Suite featuring Stone Fireplace, Heated Floor, Tiled Shwr, dual vanity, Jetted Tub & Remote Skylight. Entertain on your 2 decks, 2 patios or your Lower Level which has full Wet Bar, Fridge, Microwave & Heated Floor area. Large 3 bedrooms with updated Carpet & Custom designed Closets. Must See!