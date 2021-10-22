Fantastic, 3 year NEW, 3 bed ranch on over a half acre in Middleton schools! Chef kitchen w/granite counters & large island, SS appliances & all the bells & whistles. Generous master suite w/walk-in subway tiled shower, granite counters w/2 sinks, walk in closet. Kitchen opens into vaulted living rm with tiled gas fp & dining room. Wood floors throughout. Walk out onto your private deck, enjoy a cup of coffee and the serenity of this home. Nice sized 2nd & 3rd bedrooms with full bath between the bedrooms. Sunny front office or exercise room. Mud & laundry room off 3 car garage. Basement is fully exposed & beautifully set up to be finished into a large rec room, 1-2 bedrooms & bathroom-options galore! Come Fall in LOVE!
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $580,000
