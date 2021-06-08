Spectacular Ranch Style Home situated on a corner lot in the highly coveted Foxridge Estates. Enjoy beautiful backyard views from the upper deck, or LL walkout where plush, mature landscaping enhance every sightline. Your roomy front porch provides a great spot to sit back, relax, and unwind. Gorgeous cherrywood built-in's, SS appliances, gas stove and granite breakfast bar offer great space for the gourmet cook. This homes layout screams entertainment, or total relaxation, dependent on your mood. Main level living is complimented by LL designed to meet every need with a large Rec room, LL Bedrooms and a flex room for an office, den or exercise area. Tailor the space to fit your needs/lifestyle. Close to shopping, Middleton, Madison and all the key amenities. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $589,900
