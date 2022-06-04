New Construction! COMPLETED 4/15/2022 2,385 sq/ft 2 story home backing up to green space! Large great room w/beautiful windows to bring in an abundance of light. Gorgeous LTV floors throughout in the open concept living room. Eye catching kitchen with plenty of seating around the center island and large pantry. Just off the Living room is a covered deck. Expansive master bedroom offers a full bath with dual sinks, & walk-in closet. 2 Large bedrooms and laundry on the 2nd floor. Middleton Address - WAUNAKEE SCHOOL DISTRICT
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $595,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lodi man faces more than half a century in prison after an alleged drunken driving crash outside of Baraboo killed his passenger, a 23-year-old Rio man.
A written decision in a lawsuit involving a Portage doctor and Divine Savior Healthcare Inc. is expected soon.
The 30-year-old man was released on a $100 cash bond after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager at his former workplace.
Retired Juneau County judge John Roemer killed in 'targeted act' against judicial system, authorities say
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the shooter had compiled a list of other potential targets.
Four students graduated with top honors from Beaver Dam High School on Friday.
Judge John Roemer was first elected as a Juneau County Circuit Court judge in 2004. He was re-elected in 2010 and 2016, and retired in 2017.
A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.
A woman arrested during a Baraboo police raid in August has been sentenced for illegal drug possession.
Authorities say a 43-year-old Wisconsin woman died when she jumped out of a squad car while it was traveling through a town in eastern Wisconsin.
Registered sex offender in custody on charges and if convicted, faces 40 years in prison. Cash bond was set at $50,000.