3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $609,900

Completion for closing is Mid August 2022. Location, Location, Location....This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for its new owners. Home has a lot of windows to allow natural light throughout. Main level laundry is located close to the primary bedroom suite. The additional two bedrooms have plenty of closet space, are a good size & have a bathroom near bye. The foyer opens up into a Great Room with Coffered ceiling detail and gas fireplace. Large kitchen will be a cooks delight with stainless appliances. The two car garage opens into a mudroom with bench and cubbies to keep coats, shoes, pet supplies and more. Landscape package includes sod and seeded yard with foundation plantings and two trees. Hurry this one wont last long.

