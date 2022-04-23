Showings begin 4/22 at 5pm on this beautiful, bright 3 bed, 4 bathroom home in Middleton School District. Arch doorways lead you through main living spaces to open kitchen with tray ceiling dinette. Kitchen boasts SS apps, Quartz counters, large island, and subway tile backsplash. Main floor includes 2 flex den/office spaces, full bath, and laundry room. Upper level includes bonus loft area, 2 bedrooms, full bath, and primary bed w/WIC and ensuite complete with tiled shower. The recently finished lower level is where the fun is….relax/read in the office, entertain in the rec room, exercise in the mirrored fitness room, or watch your favorite movie in the theater room!
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Beaver Dam Unified School District is purchasing 58 acres of property on the southside of Beaver Dam that goes from Highway G in the town of Beaver Dam to Lombardi Lane in Beaver Dam. The purchase price is $770,000.
Brent Jay Petersen, 21, was ordered Tuesday to spend four years on probation after pleading no contest to a third-degree sexual assault charge.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a raccoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died after jumping into an empty pool.
Law enforcement searching for Merrimac man wanted on charges of possessing images of child sexual assault.
A Beaver Dam man was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday after calling dispatch over 80 times in one day last summer.
A Milwaukee woman entered a guilty plea in court on Monday for charges of abandoning a newborn baby's body in a wooded area outside of the town of Theresa. The baby was named "Baby Theresa" by law enforcement investigating the case 13 years ago.
The VUE Boutique Hotel in Wisconsin Dells is adding a deck for its restaurant overlooking the Wisconsin River that will be open to both public diners and hotel guests. The restaurant will be renamed The Boathouse when the deck is completed.
Three individuals were arrested in Necedah for attempting to steal a coin machine from a laundromat.
The second of two Reedsburg men has seen his sexual assault of a child charge reduced and entered into a deferred prosecution agreement Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
A "natural adventure park," The Land of Natura is set to open its first two phases this summer. The Makowski brothers, Wisconsin Dells natives Adam, Rich, and Dave, want to give locals and visitors a feel for the natural beauty of the Dells area.