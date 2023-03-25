"Perfectly located, this two-story gem is the perfect home for those seeking comfort and luxury. As you enter, you are greeted by a stunningly beautiful kitchen with ample counter space and a butler's pantry that will make entertaining an absolute breeze. The sunroom beckons relaxation while the living room with its cozy fireplace invites warmth on chilly evenings. With 3 bedrooms, there is plenty of space for family or guests to enjoy their stay. The large owner's suite boasts a jetted and heated jacuzzi tub as well as other luxurious amenities fit for royalty. An unfinished walkout basement provides endless possibilities to customize your dream space while an oversized and heated garage ensures that your vehicles will always be protected from the elements. This home truly has it all!
3 Bedroom Home in Middleton - $715,000
