 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $264,900

3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $264,900

3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $264,900

Opportunities exist in Monona! Spacious main level includes 2 living spaces, a massive kitchen, gas fireplace, 3 bedrooms, two full baths, & hardwood floors. Ventures downstairs to enjoy the classic rec room space or study in the office. Mature fenced in yard offers a great place to enjoy the quiet outdoors. A little sweat equity with this home will go a long ways to create a great return on your investment. Property is an estate and sold as-is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alsum, Terry
Obituaries

Alsum, Terry

FOX LAKE—Terry Robert Alsum, age 64, of Fox Lake, unexpectedly went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at his home.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News