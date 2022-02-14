3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $275,000

Unique opportunity to own 54 feet of water frontage on the Yahara River in Monona. You’ll love being close to gorgeous parks, shopping, and dining. Spend warm summer days taking a kayak or paddleboat out on the water, or soaking in the sun on the dock. The current home provides endless opportunities for customization, or start from scratch by building your new dream waterfront home. Unparalleled location, value, and opportunity! Home is being sold “as is”.