3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $279,000

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 3/5. MONONA - attractive 3 bedroom ranch. Living room with fireplace, wonderful 3-season porch, lower level family room, detached garage. This house has been well maintained by sellers. Over last 47 years. Perfect for first-time home buyers! Showing appointments available only during Open Houses. Offers to be presented Monday P.M. offers due by 6:00 P.M. Monday.

