3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $330,000

Rare opportunity for affordable luxury on the lake loop bike path! Fall in love with all new updates & modern amenities! Equipped with a whole-home UV Air Sanitation system. Spacious living area with tons of natural light. Newly renovated kitchen w/ Samsung range/hood combo, Whirlpool refrigerator and a dishwasher. Garage is ready for a EV charger. Several rooms wired for surround sound. Washer/dryer and hot tub are negotiable with a strong offer.