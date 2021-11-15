3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $475,000

3 large bedrooms with room for more. 2 full baths plus powder room. Large kitchen with dining area. Living room, family room, rec room and sun room - lots of living areas! Dream home plus studio and work spaces for woodworker, crafter, artist, etc. Mechanic's dream with heated, insulated, oversized garage with beams for lifts, etc. Patio and large backyard for great outdoor entertaining. On demand zone controlled water heater boiler. Sold as is. LL SF Not all covering present. More room on upper level for additional bedroom space and a balcony. There is a high end on demand boiler system with zone heating as the radiant heat for the property. There are heat pump wall units for AC.. Both system are very efficient compared to forced air due to on demand, zoning, actual system.