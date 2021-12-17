3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $524,900

Rare find in desirable location! This home has it all; upscale interior with gourmet kitchen, high-end finishes, walk-in pantry and open floorplan. Ideal for entertaining! Finished lower level with built-in Martin Logan surround-sound, wine bar, large egress and full bathroom. The upstairs owner suite retreat includes an oversized walk-in closet and large private bath. Walking distance to parks and restaurants including Monona’s newest dining and entertainment districts (Buck and Honey’s, Forage, Waypoint). Enjoy plenty of nearby green space at Aldo Leopold Nature Center. Lawn care, snow removal and upkeep of shared community space covered by HOA.