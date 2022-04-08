 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $525,000

3 Bedroom Home in Monona - $525,000

Showings begin 4/8. Gorgeous home in Monona’s sought after Femrite at Roselawn neighborhood, close to shopping, dining, and beautiful parks. The fantastic open layout provides a great flow for entertaining and socializing. Relax at the end of the day in your spacious bedroom with a walk-in closet, full ensuite bath, and walk-out to your own private balcony. The finished lower level with a family room, wet bar, and 3rd full bathroom, provides the perfect place for hosting a movie night. Live a maintenance-free lifestyle with snow removal and lawn care provided by the homeowner’s association. You’ll love the common green space with a firepit, apple trees, and three veggie garden plots that are shared by the homes in the neighborhood. Unparalleled location and opportunity!

