3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $2,300

Single Family home for rent in Mount Horeb! Ranch with a first floor Master Bedroom on a cul-de-sac with great sunset views. Hickory Floors on main level, granite counter top, fireplace, finished garage, vaulted ceilings, 20'X12' deck with maintenance free railing. Great location to schools, parks and community attractions.

