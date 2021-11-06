 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $489,900

  • Updated
November occupancy! This well designed Ranch has 1758sf on the main floor, 9ft ceilings, 3 car gar & mudroom w/laundry, closet & space for a bench or lockers. Open kitchen & great room with large windows fill the room w/ natural light. Large island & breakfast bar, gas fireplace w/stone surround and rustic mantle, white painted trim, 3 panel white doors, gray cabinets, S.S. appliances, quartz tops, pantry & gas range. Master suite w/ walk in closet, floor to ceiling tiled shower & dual sinks. Enjoy outdoor dining on your covered back patio or turn into a screened porch. Huge lower level is ready for a future 4th bed, rec room, flex room, storage room & full bath. Large lot backs to mature trees.

