Fantastic home on private .3 acre lot by the bike trail & Waltz park in Mt Horeb! Chef's kitchen remodeled in 2017 w/granite counter, Amish cabinets & SS appliances. New gas fp w/stacked stone in LR. Beautiful screen porch off the kitchen leads to wrap around composite deck, featuring above ground pool & hot tub overlooking the large backyard & beautiful pastoral views. 4car tandem heated garage w/workbench, outdoor shed. Main flr laundry & mud room. Master suite w/shower, 2 sinks & walkin closet. Metal roof, new a/c, furnace, water heater & softener in 2017. Exposed LL w/rec room & 3/4 bath. Pool new liner, pump & filter in 2017.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $495,000
