Motivated to sell. Looking for a place for your horses, goats and sheep, this is it! Lower pasture has access from end of driveway. 2,912 Sq Ft on 5.55 acres. 6 minutes to Mount Horeb, 10 to Verona and 20 to downtown Madison. Hugh garage, spring-fed creek goes through field. Many black walnut trees, large garden, tons of black raspberries and mulberries. Wildlife viewing galore in front field, deer, turkeys, bald eagles, and hawks. Large pasture for horses, cows, goats, etc. Very private and quiet.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $499,900
