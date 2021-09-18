3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $499,900

New construction, end of October occupancy. Pics are of similar floor plan. One of the last lots in Valley View Heights, this well designed Ranch has 1758sf on the main floor, 9ft ceilings, 3 car gar & mudroom w/laundry, closet & bench. Open kitchen & great room with large windows fill the room w/ natural light. Large island & breakfast bar, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, white painted trim, 3 panel doors, gray cabinets, S.S. appliances, quartz tops, pantry & gas range. Master suite w/ walk in closet, floor to ceiling tiled shower & dual sinks. Enjoy outdoor dining on your covered back patio or turn into a screened porch. Huge lower level is ready for a future 4th bed, rec room, flex room, storage room & full bath. Large lot backs to mature trees.