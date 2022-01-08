3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $499,900

New ranch construction, ready for occupancy! Enjoy 1758sf on the main floor, 9ft ceilings & a 3 car garage. Large mudroom off garage, w/laundry & closet. Open kitchen & great room with large windows fill the room w/ natural light. Large island & breakfast bar, gas fireplace w/stone surround and rustic mantle, white painted trim, 3 panel white doors, gray cabinets, S.S. appliances, quartz tops, pantry & gas range. Master suite w/ walk in closet, floor to ceiling tile shower & dual sinks. Enjoy outdoor dining on your covered back patio or turn into a screen porch. Huge lower level is ready for a future 4th or 5th bed, rec room, flex room, storage room & full bath. Large lot backs to mature trees. Driveway, patio and landscaping completed in spring.