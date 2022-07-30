3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $519,900

Showings begin Saturday, 7/30. Stunning new construction home with a modern farmhouse flair! Enter into airy foyer with gleaming LVP floors, which lead you throughout main level featuring vaulted ceiling. Open floor plan is highlighted by tons of natural light pouring in from lg windows. Spacious kitchen includes upgrades such as granite countertops, large island, and pantry. 3 bedrooms upstairs, all incredibly spacious, incl primary suite. Suite is complete with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, and spa like bathroom, with walk-in shower. Just a few stairs down to finished laundry room and mudroom area. Lower level has full exposure, and is framed and ready for fourth bedroom and full bathroom. All this, with easy access to Mount Horeb shops and dining, as well as Madison!