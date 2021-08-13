 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $530,000

Showings start 9/1. Gorgeous home w/ open concept main level featuring hardwood oak floors, beautiful trimwork, and full of natural light. The entryway is stunning with a formal dining room to one side and a bright and cozy den to the other. You'll enjoy the large kitchen island where you have views of the living room, eat-in kitchen, and the beautiful backyard. The upper level has 3 beautiful bedrooms, the primary bed has a walk-in closet and en-suite with walk-in shower and jetted tub. The spacious lower level has a full bath, and space to customize to your needs. Many updates include: Newer kitchen appliances, newer washer, newer granite countertops and kitchen backsplash, and new paint throughout. You'll love the mature trees, and location of the home, near parks, shopping, and trails.

