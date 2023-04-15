New ranch construction! Showings start Sat, April 15. Well-designed one story, with 1727sf on the main floor, 9ft ceilings throughout & a large 3.5 car garage for the boat and toys. Whether you start your morning at the coffee bar, relax near the fireplace or enjoy outdoor dining on your covered porch, you can do it all here. You’ll love the open kitchen w/ lots of cabinets & a 5 shelf pantry for storage. Large master suite w/ walk in closet & floor to ceiling tile shower. Need more space? Huge LL was thoughtfully designed w/ 9ft ceilings & includes a FUTURE 4th bed, rec room, exercise room, storage room & full bath. Large flat yard is easy to maintain. This is truly a home you can live in forever! Landscaping and driveway to be completed soon.
3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $575,000
