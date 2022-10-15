3 Bedroom Home in Mount Horeb - $665,000

Estimated completion end of 2022/beg of Jan 2023. High quality finishes, great layout & attention to detail in this 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home under construction! Generous spaces throughout. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, wood floors, gas fireplace in LR. Kitchen w/granite counters, large island, SS appliances, pantry. Beautiful owners suite with tray ceiling, walkin closet, double vanity. Mud rm w/laundry, screen porch off dining, large 3 car garage. Basement w/walk out & ability to add 2 more bdrms, office or flex room, rec room with wet bar and another full bth. Location is outstanding being across the street from the golf course, close to grocery, neighborhood parks. Call for details! Pics are of similar completed home. At end of Sept, foundation has been poured & work continues!