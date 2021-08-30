MODERN RUSTIC VIBES in this traditional cape cod home are SURE TO IMPRESS! This impeccably maintained, updated, move-in ready home is ready for you! The attention to detail is seen everywhere from the unique weathervane and fun fountain outside to the crown molding and barn doors inside. The updated kitchen features quartz counters, stainless appliances and sleek cabinets. The lower level is partially finished showcasing a fun rec room with pool table. Note 3rd bedroom is current dining room. Head outside to the beautifully manicured yard to relax, play in the garden or entertain friends and family. The garage is ideal for any craftsman or car enthusiasts with 220 amp service, 50 amp RV plugin, work benches, and plenty of lighting. Easy to show but hard to forget. COME SEE IT TODAY.
3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $266,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Five people were arrested Tuesday after authorities initially went to the Blackhawk Manor mobile home park to search for a person who had a wa…
Authorities have released the names of the person who died and another who was severely injured after an SUV collided with a motorcycle Saturday.
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old De Forest woman is accused of taking $390,000 from a Randolph business where she was employed.
The opening date for Beaver Dam’s expanded Kwik Trip location is in place for next month.
I am offering a public service announcement to all those parents out there protesting their local school boards considering a mask mandate.
Two people died Sunday after it was reported that the motorcycle they were riding went off the road in Marquette County Sunday at 8:42 a.m.
A Mauston woman allegedly initially evaded police during a traffic stop before being pulled over several hours later and arrested for bail jum…
JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Fox Lake man was placed a $60,000 cash bond on Monday following being involved in a chase during the early hours of Sat…
A business owner who had concerns about how a city employee responded when an issue arose with the U.S. Highway 51 construction in front of hi…
School officials introduced new metrics Monday to govern when masking could once again be optional in Baraboo School District buildings, while…