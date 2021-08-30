3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $266,500

MODERN RUSTIC VIBES in this traditional cape cod home are SURE TO IMPRESS! This impeccably maintained, updated, move-in ready home is ready for you! The attention to detail is seen everywhere from the unique weathervane and fun fountain outside to the crown molding and barn doors inside. The updated kitchen features quartz counters, stainless appliances and sleek cabinets. The lower level is partially finished showcasing a fun rec room with pool table. Note 3rd bedroom is current dining room. Head outside to the beautifully manicured yard to relax, play in the garden or entertain friends and family. The garage is ideal for any craftsman or car enthusiasts with 220 amp service, 50 amp RV plugin, work benches, and plenty of lighting. Easy to show but hard to forget. COME SEE IT TODAY.