3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $300,000

This nicely updated 3 bedroom ranch in the Oregon school district is the best of all worlds! While it feels like it is nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood, it is also a VERY short walk to parks, schools, restaurants, nightlife, Oregon's adorable downtown, the library, Firefly coffee shop, among so many others! Over the years smart additions have been added including an expansive dining room and enormous sun room. With a partially finished basement you will have so much room for activities! Assuming you can tear yourself away from the open kitchen with cement countertops and stainless appliances. The easy care and high style of the main floor bathroom is a delight. It even has a fully fenced back yard that is FULL of potential. HURRY!