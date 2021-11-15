This nicely updated 3 bedroom ranch in the Oregon school district is the best of all worlds! While it feels like it is nestled in a quiet residential neighborhood, it is also a VERY short walk to parks, schools, restaurants, nightlife, Oregon's adorable downtown, the library, Firefly coffee shop, among so many others! Over the years smart additions have been added including an expansive dining room and enormous sun room. With a partially finished basement you will have so much room for activities! Assuming you can tear yourself away from the open kitchen with cement countertops and stainless appliances. The easy care and high style of the main floor bathroom is a delight. It even has a fully fenced back yard that is FULL of potential. HURRY!
3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Baraboo High School suspended two students, one of which was cited for disorderly conduct, Thursday for putting notes on lockers in honor of t…
- Updated
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Rain, then first snow of season possible for southern Wisconsin, but big snowstorm stays to north and west
Southern Wisconsin will see plenty of rain and then possibly its first light snow of the season, while a big snowstorm hits to the north and west, according to forecasters.
After it was slated to head for a jury trial in August, a vehicular homicide case in Sauk County Circuit Court instead ended Tuesday with a pr…
Mayville punches back all night, holds off Belleville to advance to state title game for first time in 15 years
Blake Schraufnagel rushes for 270 yards and all six of the Cardinals' TDs as they win for the fourth time this postseason over a higher-seeded team in the Division 5 playoffs.
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated after allegedly traveling at 111 mph on the interstate near New Lisbon.
A Warrens man is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly pointing a gun at people after a fight and trying to hit another vehicle with …
JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Watertown girl made her initial appearance in court Monday, charged with sending a threatening Snapchat message telling…
JUNEAU – A 67-year-old Mayville man will serve jail time after being found guilty Friday of his 5th offense of operating a motor vehicle while…
A felony case has been dismissed in Columbia County after the victim refused to testify in court.