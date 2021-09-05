Beautiful, updated ranch home on mature 1/2 acre in peaceful, rural subdivision. Easy access to Hwy 14 & quick commute to Madison. Bamboo floors in sunny living room w/large bay window. Updated kitchen with beautiful solid wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances. The dining room has patio doors out to the large deck. Huge play house built around a large tree, nice storage shed and large, fenced garden in the backyard. Lots of space to entertain in the finished, exposed lower level with ample windows and full bath. The den/office could easily be converted into a 4th bedroom. Huge storage room & built in wood shelving in the office. Newer windows in all of the bedrooms and finished basement area! New full bathroom in basement. Offers reviewed as they come
3 Bedroom Home in Oregon - $314,900
